CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Southern Wesleyan University is moving on-campus courses to online instruction temporarily in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Online instruction will begin Thursday, March 19. All on-campus courses scheduled for Monday, March 16 through Wednesday, March 18 have been postponed.
The university is asking students who wish to remain at home to do so in order to reduce density of the campus' population. On-campus students should plan on signing into courses on March 19 and should look for instructions in the Canvas system.
Additionally, SWU has suspended all athletic events until further notice. Certain on-campus events are being curtailed, but a number of services will still be available, including food service and residence halls. However, expect additional cleaning throughout the campus.
Statement from SWU follows:
In response to the spread of COVID-19, Southern Wesleyan University has made the decision to temporarily move on-campus courses online beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020. On-Campus courses scheduled for Monday, March 16 through Wednesday, March 18 will be postponed.
Southern Wesleyan University encourages students who wish to remain at home to do so as we seek to reduce the density of the campus population. On-Campus students should plan on signing into their course on Thursday, March 19. Instructions will be posted in Canvas, SWU’s online learning management system.
Southern Wesleyan University will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and we will resume face-to-face classes when we feel conditions improve. While we expect that some operational modifications may become necessary, student services, including housing, dining and health care, will remain available for those on campus.
We all value our sense of community at SWU; however, we must keep the health and well-being of the SWU family at the forefront. Students traveling while we are on spring break this week please be safe and remain aware of this rapidly changing situation. You should be mindful of your own health, but also the impact you can have on others.
Southern Wesleyan University will continue to closely monitor this rapidly changing situation. If it becomes necessary to continue online instruction beyond next week, we will provide enough advance notice to allow students to remain at home beyond that date if they choose.
Existing SWU Online classes will continue to operate normally without any interruption.
All athletic events (home and away) will be suspended until further notice.
The main campus of the university will remain open and operate at a Level 2 status as outlined in the university’s Infectious Disease Response Plan as a part of our heightened awareness; however, currently there are no confirmed or presumptive cases of the virus on campus or in the immediate area.
Offices, student and health services, residence halls, and food service will continue to operate on a normal schedule; however, appropriate precautions are being taken including additional cleaning and sanitizing throughout the campus. Events on campus are being curtailed, rescheduled, or moved online as appropriate.
