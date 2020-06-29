SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) — Starting today at noon, all SPARTA passengers must wear a mask to ride any of Spartanburg’s public buses.
The requirement is part of the new ordinance city leaders passed last week.
Just like customers in grocery stores and pharmacies, passengers must wear a mask too.
However, the city is pitching in and providing a mask to any passengers who don’t have one.
Another change is coming Wednesday: passengers will have to pay fare.
SPARTA suspended fares on March 26 to help limit contact between drivers and passengers, but because masks are required it’s been reinstated.
The ordinance will be in effect for the next 61 days. After that the city council will decide whether or not to extend it.
