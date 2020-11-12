SPARTANBRUG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District 7 says students with special needs at The McCarthy Teszler School will learn remotely beginning Friday, Nov. 13 because several staff members are under quarantine.
The district announced Thursday that 45 staff members are under quarantine as close contacts from five COVID-19 staff cases over the last two weeks. In a news release, superintendent Jeff Stevens notes their absences greatly impact school operations, as many services those students need require close physical contact with staff members. As of now, there are no confirmed student cases at the school.
“We understand that this shift creates a hardship for families who depend on the services McCarthy Teszler provides,” said Stevens. “While five positive cases over a two-week period would not typically result in a school shifting to remote learning, the nature of services provided by McCarthy Teszler and the fact that many of these students have underlying health conditions make this the best course of action.”
While the decision to shift to remote learning was not directed by DHEC, Stevens notes it was made in consultation with them. An in-depth sanitizing process throughout the school began Thursday afternoon. Students will learn remotely from Nov. 13 through Nov. 24.
“Our students, staff and families have done a wonderful job following safety protocols both inside and outside of school and we appreciate their partnership as we take every appropriate measure to keep our students safe,” said Stevens.
