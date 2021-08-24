SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg City Council guidelines requiring inside employees of city buildings to wear masks starting Tuesday, Aug. 24.
City officials says reinstating the mask mandate for those working or visiting city, according to officials. This all in an effort to curb the rising number Covid cases happening across the Upstate.
Staff will be expected to wear masks when they are within close proximity to other staff members or people inside.
In the meeting, the City Manager says the seven day moving average in Spartanburg County showing cases are now higher than they have been aside form an eight week surge through the holidays.
MORE NEWS: Doctors weigh in on getting your COVID shot and flu shot together this season
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.