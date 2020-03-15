Generic Park

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In light of recent developments with the novel coronavirus, Spartanburg County Parks Department has cancelled several scheduled activities.

All senior adult and after-class enrichment programs have been suspended until further notice, and county officials continue to monitor the situation.

You can check online for updates or call 864-595-5356.

