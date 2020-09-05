SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District 2 has released their guidelines for what to expect from fall athletic competitions for both middle and high school levels amidst
In a letter posted online Saturday, the district outlined the expectations for fans. Most notably, seating will be limited and face coverings will be required. Additionally, ticket priority will be given first to students and parents/guardians of event participants, chiefly team members, cheerleaders, band, color guard, and others.
Here's the full list of guidelines parents can expect:
- Limited seating is to be expected to provide adequate social distancing. With limited seating comes the ticket priority for students and parents/guardians of event participants (team members, band, color guard, cheerleaders, etc.), then the community at large. Each individual school will communicate ticketing procedures.
- Because of limited seating, VIP passes and other similar passes won't be able to be honored
- Face coverings are required at all times during visits to campuses. You're asked to put on face coverings as soon as you exit your vehicle. Entrance is not permitted without a face covering.
- Fans won't be allowed to congregate, with at least six feet of social distancing requited at all times. Families, however, don't need to socially distance once seated.
- If concessions are available at an event, they will be prepackaged. Clear signage will be posted around each athletic facility to promote safety protocols.
- If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, are under quarantine for close contact, or exhibit signs of illness, you are asked to stay home.
