SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District Three announced the latest update to the school schedule as they work their way back to a 5-day-a-week model.
The district said from Oct. 12-16 and Oct. 19-23, grade levels 4K through fifth grade will transition to 5 days a week. Sixth through 12th graders will be on an A/B Hybrid schedule Monday through Thursday and alternating on Fridays.
District three said their pilot plan to gradually have students return on-campus full time will most certainly reveal obstacles to overcome.
Anyone that has any major concerns or are reluctant to send their children to school full-time, the principals at Spartanburg District 3 are willing to discuss options.
