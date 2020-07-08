SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another Upstate school district has outlined their proposed plans for getting back to instruction in the upcoming school year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Spartanburg County District 2 unveiled their proposed plans for elementary, middle, and high schools, along with a plan for the D2 Virtual Academy. A letter posted online from superintendent Lance Radford says more than 4,000 people shared concerns and voiced opinions, and that the district surveyed faculty and staff to gather as much data as possible.

Radford's letter says the proposed plans off flexibility to adapt to shifts with the fight against the coronavirus, and are subject to modification as required by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environnmental Control or other appropriate guidance.

Here's a breakdown for the district:

PROPOSAL FOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL INSTRUCTION

In a Google Slides slideshow posted on the letter page, the district indicates parents will make the choice for elementary school students: virtual academy or in-person attendance with the "Family Model". According to District 2, the family model says students will still come to school, but stay in the same homeroom with the same set of students. This will mean students stay in one classroom for instruction for English language arts, math, science, and social studies. There will be related arts opportunities along with considerations for breakfast and lunch, recess and movement breaks, and social-emotional learning. This further means teachers will rotate into homerooms and that all activities will be planned for each student family group

The district says schools will develop entry and dismissal plans to decrease the number of students in communal areas, and that this plan has a limited impact on the instructional day, and allows for safer transitions when students are not in their family classroom. Additionally, there are scheduled distance-remote learning days on one Friday per month, allowing opportunities not just for virtual learning but also for parent conferences and professional development.

Students who require access to resources for Special Education, Gifted and Talented programs, counseling, Response to Intervention, ESOL, and other support services will still have them. This can include outside staff coming into each family's classroom, staff pulling out a student or peer students, or pulling a student out with non-family peer students on a limited basis.

Further, entry into this model will require transition. A staggered transition on the first four days of school will be used: half of the student body on days one and two, the other half on days three and four, and then all students on campus that Friday.

Should a member of a classroom family test positive for COVID-19, the school will follow all guidelines and quarantine upon notification. Instruction will still continue with a distance-remote format during any quarantine.

If a parent chooses virtual instruction for their child, the student will need to remain in the Virtual Academy for at least nine weeks. Instruction and support will be provided using a variety of platforms. This will include social-emotional support meetings.

MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLS

The instruction plan for middle and high schools in District 2 looks a bit different. Parents can still choose the Virtual Academy, but middle and school students will see an A/B schedule with two days of in-person learning and three days of distance remote learning (DRL). Both cohort groups A and B would get Fridays of Distance Remote Learning with Teacher Suppert

The A/B method sees students placed into two different cohorts: Cohort A, and Cohort B. Here's a look at how those schedules would break down:

A/B Cohort Learning Cohort A Cohort B Face-to-Face instruction Distance Remote Learning Distance Remote Learning Face-to-Face instruction Face-to-Face instruction Distance Remote Learning Distance Remote Learning Face-to-Face instruction Schoolwide DRL with Teacher Support Schoolwide DRL with Teacher Support

Face-to Face instruction would see differentiated grouping based on student needs, student engagement workshops, mini-lessons, and direct instruction. DRL Days would see students lead their own learning in addition to face-to-face instruction with the use of instructional software and online tools. There would also be virtual peer collaboration opportunities. The Schoolwide DRL days would have students check in with teachers for assistance, usually via video chat or phone call.

The district says this will allow teachers a dedicated period each day to plan and/or provide instructional support and services to the cohort of students learning through DRL that day. Teachers can also use Fridays to plan for instruction in Teaching and Learning Teams. Students and parents can also reach out to their teachers on Fridays. Counselors and administrators will provide social-emotional support regularly.

Students with siblings in the same school or attendance zone will be placed in the same cohort if possible to facilitate better child care, transportation, and scheduling. This will include children in blended families.

D2 VIRTUAL ACADEMY

District 2 is also offering the Virtual Academy option to allow students to stay at home and receive all instruction off-campus with a certified teacher, using Zoom, Google Classrom, and/or Canvas with other assignments using iReady and Apex. An iPad or Chromebook will be provided along with technical support.

The Virtual Academy option requires commitment for nine-week periods. At the end of the nine-week period, parents can either choose to keep their student in the Virtual Academy, or have them return to the current classroom model.

Parents who want to enroll their child in the Virtual Academy must register by July 20. Click here if you wish to do so.