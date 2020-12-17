SPARTANURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Varsity girls' basketball practices and games for Broome High School are postponed after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
A news release from Spartanburg School District 3 says all activities related to varsity girls' basketball will be postponed until December 28, 2020, following DHEC recommendations. The district has considered all varsity basketball players to be close contacts and will have them quarantine.
Additionally, other students who were within close contact of the positive student have been notified.
