SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Spartanburg County School District Three announced they will be postponing all varsity football practices and games until September 28, 2020.
The school district said they are postponing practices because they were made aware of a student-athlete testing positive for COVID-19.
District Three said although the student is asymptomatic and DHEC believes they caught the virus outside of the school, District Three will prioritize their students and staff's safety.
The school district said they will be following DHEC''s recommendation to have all varsity football players considered close contacts quarantine during the next 14 days.
District Three also mentioned, any student within close contact of the asymptomatic student has also been notified by Broome High School.
More news: Anderson Dist. 1: Middle & high school students will resume full-time, face to face learning on Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.