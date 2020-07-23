SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District 3 says students won't be required to wear masks for on-campus attendance, but instead will be "highly recommended" by district leaders as families face COVID-19 this year.
The decision to forego a mask requirement came as the result of a board work session Thursday night. During the session, members discussed if the requirement could be enforced. Masks will be required in areas and situations where social distancing isn't possible. This includes bathrooms and buses. Students won't be required to wear them in areas they can socially distance. However, the plan says "Clean face masks will be required of all students and teachers during transitions and when class activities significantly reduce physical distancing. However, face masks are highly recommended at all times. Families are strongly encouraged to provide their own mask, but schools will provide a mask if needed."
This language is similar to what's being adopted for Spartanburg districts 5 and 6 as well.
During the meeting, district leaders opted to adopt a hybrid learning system to start the school year at least until September 8. This will mean students alternate between in person and virtual learning up until that point, allowing better social distancing and ensuring the district follows health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Similar to other districts using a hybrid model, students with last names starting A-K will attend campus on Monday and Wednesday, students with last names starting L-Z will attend Tuesday and Thursday, and all students will partake in virtual learning on Fridays. the district will then asses on September 8 if the hybrid model must continue, or if students can attend a full five-day educational week in person.
For families who don't opt to send students back to campus, the K-12 Virtual Program is offered and will involve a full semester of online learning. There will be mandatory parent orientation on Monday, August 3rd via Zoom. Families who choose the virtual option will receive a letter with more details on how to access the Zoom conference.
Students in grades K-8 will also attend LEAP days, or Learning, Evaluating, Analyzing, and Preparing days. Parents will need to schedule a day during the week of August 10 for their child to attend before the school year. Each school's principal will reach out to parents.
The full breakdown can be seen at this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.