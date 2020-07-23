SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District 5 has released their "Roadmap to Reopening", showing that families who choose to send students back to campuses this fall can expect a flexible learning model as the district, like many others, faces instruction amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan, released Thursday evening, says parents have a choice on their child's education: the D5 Flexible Learning Model that starts with hybrid schedules, or the Spartanburg Five Virtual Academy. The start of the semester will see all schools on the Hybrid Schedule, or an A/B day schedule, where campuses will operate at half-capacity Monday through Thursday, with distance learning on Fridays. The district says it will maintain this plan until it's safe to move to fully in-person learning five days per week. Elementary and intermediate schools (Kindergarten-6th grade) will be the first set of students to begin the process by transitioning to a "Family Classroom" concept aimed at limiting possible exposure to the virus while still maintaining the five-day in-person school week. However, grades 7-12 will still be on the hybrid model until the district determines it's safe for all campuses to return to the usual five-day schedule.
Under the Hybrid Model, students will be divided alphabetically into two groups. Group A (last names beginning A-K) will attend class in-person on Mondays and Wednesdays. Group B (last names beginning L-Z) will attend in-person on Tuesdays and Thursdays. When they aren't in class, students will still engage with blended learning at home. On Fridays, all students will participate in distance learning from home, while teachers will still teach from classrooms. The district is also promising they'll make every effort to place siblings and members of the same household who may attend different campuses in the same attendance group to hopefully ease the strain on parents.
While on campus, students are expected to wear masks at all times of transition and will need to socially distance when possible. If a child can't wear a mask for medical reasons, parent(s) or guardian(s) should contact their child's school.
The district has promised to follow all guidance from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. If DHEC says campuses should close at some point, District Five will move to full Distance Learning. Further, after-school programs will still operate, albeit with limited enrollment. Field trips and assembles will not happen, although virtual field trips are encouraged.
Spartanburg District 5 has also released their sanitation plans. All custodial staff will be using hospital-grade products and sanitizer approved by the CDC for cleaning surfaces and will conduct thorough cleanings each day and night. This will include targeting high-touch surfaces like doorknobs, sinks, light switches, tables, and desks. For high-intensity cleaning, electrostatic sprayers will be used on campus.
Students who ride the bus will also see plenty of changes. All buses will run at reduced capacity and will be cleaned between routes. Everyone at stops should be socially distanced, and those displaying symptoms should not come to the bus stop, but rather stay home and report to the school what's going on. All seats will be assigned and all buses will load back to front. Further, masks are required on the bus.
District 5 took part of the plan to outline responses to positive COVID-19 cases. If a student or staff members tests positive, they will be required to notify their school nurse and isolate at home. They will need to either isolate for 10 days after symptoms started, stay home 24 hours until a fever passes without fever-reducing medication, or until symptoms improve overall. If a positive exposure happens at school, all close contacts will need to quarantine for 14 days. All outside exposures that happen off campus should also be reported to the nurse, and if a student or staff member lives in the same household as a COVID-19 positive person, they must quarantine for another 14 days after the household member is cleared from their isolation period.
The district also outlined specific plans for families who opt for the Virtual Academy option. All students enrolled in the virtual academy can expect to use a variety of tools, from iLearning in grades Kindergarten through 6th, and APEX for grades 7-12. The district also notes students in fine arts classes and extracurricular activities will still be able to attend the Virtual Academy and participate in those activities or events. However, those all will be face-to-face and students must have their own transportation. RD Anderson students will also still be able to choose the Virtual Academy and attend classes at RD Anderson.
Students in the Gifted and Talented programs will still face the challenging curriculum they need, and students with a 504 plan and who need special education services will have their accommodations met. Special education students may require a contingency plan during extended emergency school closures, and those student's teachers and possibly speech pathologists will be in contact with parents to discuss all plans. English Language Learners will also see their own specialized plans discussed with their families.
View the PDF of the roadmap below, or click here to view a version with clickable links.
