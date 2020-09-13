SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate school district is mourning the loss of one its transportation employees, saying his death is tied to COVID-19.
In a Facebook post Sunday afternoon, Spartanburg County School District Six announced that Wendell Smith had passed away earlier in the morning. The district said his death was caused by complications related to the virus.
The district described Smith as dedicated, calm, and jovial, touching the lives of students he saw every day. He is survived by his wife Terry and stepdaughter Nataki, both of whom also work for the district.
