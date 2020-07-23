SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As more school districts plan their return to instruction for the upcoming school year, Upstate school districts consider whether a full five-day week is a good option with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, or if hybrid models are the best practice.
Thursday night, several Spartanburg County school districts highlighted their plans for students to return to instruction. We've previously covered Spartanburg districts 3 and 5, and will be covering districts 1, 2, 4, 6, and 7 below.
WHAT'S COMMON
All Spartanburg school districts have a first day of instruction slated for August 17. Most districts also have a tentative date set for September 8 to return to a full five days of instruction each week if the COVID-19 spread rate is deemed low. All districts also are so far starting with an A/B Hybrid model, meaning schools are kept at half-capacity most days. Typically, half of the students will go to class on Mondays and Wednesdays, while the other half goes to class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Fridays, most districts will see students learning virtually.
Additionally, the districts all outlined responses to possible and confirmed COVID-19 cases. Typically, if a student or employee exhibits symptoms of COVID-19, they should stay home. If they exhibit symptoms but are not positive for the virus, they must present a negative testing result or present a physician's statement that the symptoms are tied to something that is not COVID-19. Otherwise, they must be isolated until either ten days have passed since symptoms started, three days since the last fever without reductive medication, or until symptoms improve overall.
If a student or employee does test positive, however, they must notify the school nurse and stay home for a similar time frame as listed above. Students and staff who are exposed to a close-contact of the virus must notify the school, be it on-campus or off-campus. If they live in the same household as someone with the virus, they must also quarantine for 14 additional days.
SPARTANBRUG DISTRICT 1
District 1's Back To School Blueprint was posted online Thursday. The 15-page document highlights four possible models: traditional, hybrid, virtual, and the Online Academy. A traditional model would see students attend class all five days with more preventative practices and more proactive protocols to protect students and staff. The hybrid model has three possibilities: a family classroom model with teachers rotating into homerooms, limited use of buildings in the A/B model, or keeping the school buildings open with more mitigation strategies. Virtual learning would be full-time online learning for all students, while the Online Academy offers instruction for grades 5K-12 and is a choice for parents to make. Parents must make their choice by July 29; any student not enrolled in the Online Academy will be enrolled into the hybrid model.
District 1's hybrid model would see an A/B schedule. Under this schedule, Group A is in-person on Mondays and Thursdays, while Group B is in-person Tuesdays and Fridays. Meanwhile, employees receive professional development, conduct lesson planning, provide remediation, and other business on Wednesdays, and all students get a virtual learning as well on Wednesdays.
The virtual model will see students use district-issued Chromebooks for grades 2-12 and other devices in grades K-1. Printed instructional materials will be sent home along with meals as needed.
The Online Academy differs from virtual learning that corresponds with in-person models. Here, students would participate in a combination of live and recorded sessions. Students must remain in the Academy for one semester before possibly re-entering in-person learning, which will be reviewed in December. Instruction will include the four core instructional courses for a student's grade level, and students with a 504 plan or an IEP will receive services within the instruction through coordination with their service team.
Elementary students attending in-person classes when COVID-19 spread is low or medium may see the Family Classroom model, meaning students stay in one homeroom with teachers rotating into and out of those classrooms. They'll still get time for recess and other outdoor instruction, but breakfast and lunch will be served in classroom.
District 1 has suspended incentives and awards for perfect attendance.
A child's attendance for the LEAP Days is not required, but still encouraged.
SPARTANBURG DISTRICT 2
Spartanburg District 2 outlined their plans in an online letter to parents. Like other districts, the plan for elementary students varies from the plan for middle and high school students. All students will return to class on August 17, but elementary students will return on a staggered start schedule. Then, all elementary students will transition back to a five-day school week the week of August 31. The staggered start will see alternating days similar to an A/B system, but will see elementary students go back to a full five-day school week.
However, middle and high school students will return to learn on an A-B Hybrid model, which mimics what other districts have announced recently. Students will be split into two groups and alternate between in-person learning two days out of the week and three days in Distance-Remote Learning. Student groups have not been determined as of writing.
SPARTANBURG DISTRICT 4
In a 10-page letter released online, District 4 announced students that opt to return to campus will see a Hybrid A/B model adopted similar to other districts. Students assigned to group A will start class on Monday, August 17, while students in group B start the next day, Tuesday, August 18. Students who come to class on a day they aren't assigned will need to be picked up by a parent or guardian. Additionally, students in the same household will be attempted to be placed in the same group to keep siblings and family members going to campuses on the same days. Students should expect greater coursework on days they are not in-person.
Unlike other districts, however, District 4 students will alternate Fridays for in-person attendance. Students in the "A" schedule will be in-person on Friday, August 21 and alternate Fridays with Group B after that. The first in-person Friday for Group B will be August 28, beginning the alternation.
Students enrolled in the half-day 3K program will attend classes daily according to their designated times.
Five additional LEAP Days will be held the week of August 3 for beginning-of-the-year assessments required by the SC General Assembly. Students will be scheduled by their schools on when to attend per testing schedules, and parents will receive more information on how to schedule those appointments.
There is the virtual option for schooling as well. Parents who opted for Spartanburg 4 Virtual School will see their child learning online for the fall semester through December 2020. Parents will need to attend required meetings listed in the letter and are asked to wear masks and socially distance. Declarations of Intent for the virtual option are due by July 31. If no selection is made by then, students will be enrolled automatically for face-to-face instruction. However, parents who opt for virtual learning can place their child back in in-person learning at the end of the first quarter.
The district warns closures could happen, but notes a transition to full five-day school weeks could also happen as well.
SPARTANBURG DISTRICT 6
The Spartanburg 6 roadmap is similar to other districts in the county. The nine-page document indicates students who come back to campus will see a Hybrid Model at first; students with last names A-L are in-person on Mondays and Wednesdays, last names M-Z on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The option for the Virtual Academy is also available with a district-issued laptop. The deadline to register for the Virtual Academy is July 29.
The deadline to register for transportation in District 6 is August 1. Parents must fill out one form per child in their household. On buses, students will see buses run only at 50% capacity and will need to use a face covering on board. Students also need to wear them during transitions and any time social distancing isn't possible.
Arriving to campus, students will also see temperature checks upon arrival in the car line and bus loading areas. There will also be water bottle filling stations as water fountains will be shut off. On-campus visitors are limited, and there will be plexiglass dividers in offices and some classrooms as needed. Attendance incentives are also on hold.
As of now, there will be no after-school childcare programs for elementary or middle school students. This is to allow for buildings to close early each day for cleaning.
Students who attend in-person could return to a full five-day learning week schedule by September 8 based on COVID-19 spread rates in the community. Parents should expect communication ahead of that date.
SPARTANBURG DISTRICT 7
Like its fellow districts, Spartanburg 7 outlined its own plans in a 29-page document posted online. Students who wish to enroll in the Virtual School must do so by July 31, along with students who need bus transportation for in-person classes. The first day of school is August 17 beginning with a transitional period to the Hybrid A/B Cohorts model for all students. Like others, District 7 says September 8 is the tentative date to shift elementary schools to the five-day week with a Family Classrooms model. However, District 7 will keep middle and high school students in the A/B model until further notice, a departure from most plans.
Under the Hybrid A/B model, Cohort A will meet in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Cohort B will meet face-to-face Tuesdays and Thursdays. The off days for each group will see remote learning, and Fridays are eLearning days for both groups. Remote learning days see students lead their own learning with opportunities for virtual peer collaboration. Meanwhile, the eLearning days involve real-time instruction at home, with teachers providing instruction from classrooms.
The district's document further breaks down how the hybrid model will work for middle school and high school students, including how students who travel to the Daniel Morgan Technology Center or who participate in other middle/early college programs will participate.
When elementary students do transition to the Family Classrooms model, parents can expect minimal transitions through the building.
Should schools close during the year, the district will shift to eLearning for all grades. Teachers will use webcams from their classrooms for real-time learning under this model.
District 7 has effectively cancelled all field trips, assemblies, and after school programs for the time being as well.
The district is also taking a stronger approach to masks, requiring them on all campuses for every person coming to a District 7 campus. Students who use the bus must wear them for the trip, and all students exiting cars or buses should wear their mask then. Face coverings are to be worn in all common spaces and hallways, including bathrooms, and will be worn in classrooms when physical distancing is significantly limited. Everyone needs to have their own masks, but schools and buses will have them available as needed. Parents and guardians are asked to ensure masks that are reusable are kept clean. Further, staff will follow the exact same protocols as students.
For students who need support services at the elementary level (such as special education, Gifted and Talented, counseling, ELL, and response to intervention), support staff will push-in to the family classrooms and pull out students individually as needed. Staff and students will wear PPE when this happens.
WHAT OTHER DISTRICTS ARE DOING
