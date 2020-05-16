SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Brides are definitely missing out out on some of the big events that traditionally lead up to their weddings. Like cake tastings, dress fitting and their bridal showers.
A woman in Spartanburg today got a surprise drive thru where her loved ones celebrated her and her upcoming wedding.
Social distancing has definitely given us some new ways to celebrate our friends.
"When I saw my boys at first that meant a lot to me," says Loukevia Duncan.
She says she felt so many emotions seeing her family and friends show up to support her.
"It’s a blessing I am extremely blessed to be that loved," Duncan says, "I shed a couple tears, but I’m excited still. I am thankful I’m grateful for everyone coming out and being supportive."
A long line of excited party goers... Stopping only for a moment to grab a quick picture, drop off their gift and get some party favors. A new way of celebrating... This time for a bridal shower.
"It made my heart melt. It was extra special it meant a lot to me," says Frances Crosby, mother to the bride to be.
Loukevia, her mother and bridal party greeted the crowd... That couldn't stay for an actual party, but instead a drive by party. Definitely better than no party at all.
Crosby, mother of the bride, says her daughter is "stressed out not knowing whether there would be a wedding on August 1 so I wanted to do you something to really make it extra special for her. She deserves it there have been others who have not been able to have their weddings so I wanted to do something a little extra special because she’s a good girl. She deserves it."
As they look ahead to august, they are praying that they will have their planned celebration the way the bride's been dreaming of for the last 10 months.
"I’m still excited. A little nervous, just still praying for the country that COVID tones down and not just for myself, but for other brides as well," says Duncan.
