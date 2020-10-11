GREENVILLE/SPARTANBURG S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate city councils will meet Monday, with the possible extensions of mask ordinances on the agenda.
Both Greenville and Spartanburg's city councils will consider 61-day extensions of the face covering ordinances. The request for consideration in Greenville's agenda, listed as item 17a, was filed by city manager John F. McDonough. The consideration set for Monday's meeting is a first reading of the ordinance. If denied, the emergency ordinance would lapse.
The request for the extension of Spartanburg's ordinance was filed by city attorney Robert Coler. His request notes that while COVID-19 incidence rates in Spartanburg County are decreasing, he believes the continuance of the ordinance will still help protect citizens from increased exposure to the data. If passed, the new ordinance would take effect October 13 and last for 61 days.
Greenville, Spartanburg, and other Upstate cities enacted mask ordinances in the summer of 2020 as the novel coronavirus continued to spread. Municipal leaders have cited official recommendations from state and federal health officials as reason for passing the ordinances. Most carry fines of some sort if a citizen found not wearing a mask in certain public settings refuses to comply with police; ordinances we covered previously have officers offering masks first before levying the penalty.
PREVIOUSLY:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.