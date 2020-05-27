SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - In the fight against COVID-19, a Spartanburg plant started producing the material to make disposable medical gowns.
The Johns Manville plant manager says that their employees are both happy to be working as well as helping in this time where it seems everyone wants to support the front line workers.
Andy Universal, plant manager says, "We wanted to find a way to contribute and help the front line medical workers."
Medical workers need the correct PPE to continue to treat those with coronavirus.
The plant is making the fabric that is used to make medical gowns - as the need for them remains steady during this pandemic.
"We noticed that the medical market have various needs whether it be masks, gowns, curtains and JM overall looked at the sites and which plants have the ability to manufacture any of this material that was in need," says Universal.
They normally produce insulation, roofing and other building materials.
The company says the workers are happy to be able to provide those needs- while also being able to keep working through this pandemic.
Holly Gisman, the HR manager, says, "It is a win-win situation because John’s Mannsville is a great place to work and not only do they get to come to work every day, they still get to contribute. This is something that we’ve never seen before so it really gives them an opportunity to give back to the community."
This material helps gown manufactures all over the world.
