SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate hospital system reports they've tested nearly 2,000 patients for COVID-19 amidst the pandemic.
Spartanburg Regional Health System says as of April 10, 1,981 patients have been tested systemwide, which includes campuses in Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union counties. Of those tests, 163 came back positive across the three counties.
SRHS provided us with totals for testing, positive cases, and more information. Here's a breakdown of those numbers:
- Testing:
- Total patients tested: 1,891
- Total patients tested at drive-thru sites from April 3-9: 706
- Patients tested at USC Upstate: 570
- Patients tested at Cherokee Medical Center: 71
- Patients tested at Union Medical Center: 65
- Positive cases (as reported by SC DHEC):
- Total positive system-wide: 163
- Spartanburg County: 139
- Cherokee County: 5
- Union County: 19
- Total positive system-wide: 163
- Additional information:
- COVID-19 inpatients in SRHS system as of April 10: 19
- Patients under investigation as of April 10: 24
SRHS notes community members have volunteered to sew masks, and has now formally asked for them to be donated for use at nursing facilities and hospital campuses. Businesses and individuals have also stepped up and SRHS has way to direct help where it's needed. Click here to learn how you can help.
The system also provided a link to a COVID-19 projections tool, developed by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IMHE) at the University of Washington Medicine program. Click here to view it.
More information on how SRHS is responding to the crisis can be found online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.