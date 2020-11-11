SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While COVID-19 is still a major concern for us, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System wants to remind citizens it is still flu season too, and getting the flu vaccine is more important this year than ever before.
To help fight the flu, SRHS announced Wednesday that community members can drive up to Cornerstone Baptist Church on Saturday, November 14, to get vaccinated in a drive-thru clinic. This clinic will last from 1-4 p.m. and is part of a joint effort with the Spartanburg County Foundation, DHEC, ReGenesis Health Care, and SRHS.
You don't need to pre-register, and insurance is not required.
