SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - School construction and renovation projects are underway for Spartanburg County School District 3.
The school board held a meeting Thursday evening to get an update on projects timelines.
Clifdale Middle School will soon have a new academic wing and gymnasium.
This is the largest of five projects for the district. Superintendent Kenny Blackwood says the price rage is estimated between $12 million to $14 million.
With the new gym, the design will be similar to Broome High School’s.
Ground has already been broken, and heavy machinery is already on the property of CMS. Turning lanes and sidewalks are expected to be put it next week — weather permitting.
The five school projects (three elementary, one middle, and one high schools) are possible because of a referendum district 3 voters agreed upon at the polls back in July. The amount is for $29.5 million.
If the referendum had not passed, it would have taken the district until 2033 to at least complete the Clifdale renovations because they would have paid brick by brick to have the gym built.
We spoke with Blackwood to find out what's in store.
“Right now we’re looking at two options, the most prominent one: construction timeline will be opening up August 2021. However, we’re still considering a mid-year move but we don’t know with COVID what we’re looking at; and with out of school we don’t want to transition kids but we could the academic wing because it’s going to be open and ready by the end of October,” said Blackwood.
