SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A member of the Spartanburg School District 6 family passed away on Sunday. Wendell Smith, a beloved bus monitor for the district, died due to COVID-19 complications according to a post the School District sent out on social media. The District 6 Director of Transportation, Joel Taylor, said Smith was known for his kind and jovial presence.
"He was well loved by our staff, by our students, and people just thought the world of him because he didn't meet a stranger and anytime you got somebody that will be that friendly and that happy everyday, it rubs off, it's contagious," Taylor said.
Wendell Smith's job duties included making sure young children would get off at the correct bus stop. He would assist the driver making sure that parents were at the bus stop and supervise student behavior, according to the Director.
"Wendell loved people and people loved him in return. That's probably the greatest compliment anyone could have, is you love people and people love you in return and he exhibited that everyday."
Taylor said Wendell Smith's loss would be far reaching and felt by students and staff across the district. The School District is asking the community to keep the Smith family in their thoughts. Both Smith's wife and step-daughter are employed by the District as well.
