SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg School District One and Three schools will temporarily go to e-learning for the next few days because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the district.
Schools will move to e-learning Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14, according to the district.
All schools will then be closed Monday, Jan. 17 for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
The districts said schools will also provide specific instructions for e-learning assignments and expectations.
The district said it’s concerned about their ability to provide a safe learning environment for students because of the high percentage of staff members having to isolate or quarantine.
They also said they’re seeing a large increase in student absences districtwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.