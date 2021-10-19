COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Spartanburg state senator is calling for Governor Henry McMaster to take action against vaccine mandates from businesses in South Carolina.
In a letter to McMaster, Senator Josh Kimbrell urged McMaster to institute some sort of regulation so South Carolinians don’t have to “choose between their liberty and their job.”
“Please take a public stance on behalf of our constituents,” said Kimbrell. “You rightfully declared that parents and not education bureaucrats should decide what is right for their families. The premise is the same in this situation. South Carolina families should determine what is best for them and their health, not business executives following unconstitutional edicts from Washington.”
However, Kimbrell did say while the state doesn’t believe in forcing private business to follow governmentally mandated action, he did urge leadership to do everything they could to defend individual rights.
The letter was also co-signed by Greenville Senator Dwight Loftis.
