COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman says that state lawmakers should change the budget proviso that limits schools and districts from instituting mask mandates.
Spearman says that the decision to protect students should be made at the local level.
The superintendent says that she believes that in-person learning is crucial for the success of students and that they could be three to five months behind where they need to be due to the changes made during the pandemic last year.
Spearman's statements come just a day after multiple education groups like the South Carolina Teachers Association and the South Carolina School Boards Association called on Governor Henry McMaster and state lawmakers to revisit the proviso that bans school mask mandates.
