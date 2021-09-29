GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Schools in South Carolina will now have to re-evaluate their policies regarding masks in schools after a ruling by a federal judge, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.
United State District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis suspended the state from enforcing a rule passed by the state’s General Assembly that banned school districts from requiring masks in schools Tuesday.
South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said Wednesday that because of this ruling, schools will now have to revise their policies or change them completely if they cited the state’s ban on mask mandates as a reason not to enforce masks in schools.
“In light of the court’s ruling, the SCDE strongly suggests schools and districts consult with their legal counsel on actionable steps that may need to be taken to make reasonable accommodations for students with disabilities under these federal laws,” said Spearman.
Parents of disabled children and the American Civil Liberties Union have already sued the state over the ban, saying it discriminated against medically vulnerable students by keeping them out of public schools as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, according to the Associated Press.
