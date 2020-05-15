SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Residents at an Upstate nursing center were treated to a special parade Friday to enjoy with their families!
Prisma Health says about 60 residents at its Lila Doyle center in Seneca gathered for the parade, sporting straw hats and hand-drawn signs, as about 50 family members drove by to wave hello to them!
The residents held signs telling their loved ones how much they missed them, and one resident even took time to ask for chocolate! A truckload of family members was even photographed cheering on their resident with pom-poms!
Prisma says all residents were seated at six-foot intervals along the route.
