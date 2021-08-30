Virus Outbreak-ACLU Lawsuit

In this Aug. 9, 2021, photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. The ACLU, representing parents of children with disabilities and disability rights groups, filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 against a South Carolina law that bans school districts from imposing mask mandates, arguing that the ban effectively excludes vulnerable students from public schools. Gov. McMaster has said parents should have the choice of whether or not children should wear masks in schools. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, file)

 Jeffrey Collins

(AP)-The Education Department says it's investigating five Republican-led states with universal mask bans, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.

The department's office for civil rights sent letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah.

Those states have barred schools from requiring masks among students and staff, a move that the department says could prevent some students from safely attending school.

It marks a sharp escalation in the Biden administration's battle with Republican states that say wearing masks should be a personal choice.

