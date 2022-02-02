South Carolina Senate

The South Carolina Statehouse is seen on Thursday, March 13, 2014, in Columbia, S.C. Four challengers to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham signed an agreement Thursday on the steps of the Statehouse, that said if any of them make a runoff against the Republican incumbent, the other three will throw their support behind the challenger. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

 Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- A new bill was introduced to the South Carolina legislature this week that would make it illegal to discriminate against a possible organ transplant recipient based on their vaccine status. 

The bill was introduced by six Republican senators this week, including Tom Corbin and Dwight Loftis of Greenville, Shane Martin and Josh Kimbrell of Spartanburg, Rex Rice of Pickens and Shane Massey of Edgefield. 

The bill was introduced on Wednesday currently sits in committee, according to information from South Carolina Legislature. 

MORE NEWS: Biden sending more troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension

 

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.