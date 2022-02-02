COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- A new bill was introduced to the South Carolina legislature this week that would make it illegal to discriminate against a possible organ transplant recipient based on their vaccine status.
The bill was introduced by six Republican senators this week, including Tom Corbin and Dwight Loftis of Greenville, Shane Martin and Josh Kimbrell of Spartanburg, Rex Rice of Pickens and Shane Massey of Edgefield.
The bill was introduced on Wednesday currently sits in committee, according to information from South Carolina Legislature.
MORE NEWS: Biden sending more troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.