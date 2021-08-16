COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Palmetto State Teachers Association released a statement Monday calling on South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to declare a state of emergency that would suspend the budget proviso that prohibits mask requirements in schools.
Statement regarding a safe return to school.— Palmetto State Teachers Association (@PSTANews) August 16, 2021
We now know what happens if schools open without employing the full range of mitigation strategies in place last year- students and staff get sick, forcing schools to close. Immediate action is needed to keep schools open and safe. pic.twitter.com/syr2OrTRw9
The PTSA is also asking the General Assembly to reconvene and repeal the state budget proviso.
The statement was released in a tweet from the Association late Monday morning. PTSA says that the state legislature has "tried to prohibit key mitigation strategies for this school year, most notably the ability of local school districts to implement mask requirements."
The Association claims that of the districts that have reopened, some are "struggling to operate in-person learning with out use of all mitigation tools."
Notably, the School District of Pickens County has temporarily shifted to online learning due to COVID-19 concerns.
PTSA says that giving school districts control of COVID-19 policies is supported by a majority of its members and would allow school boards to respond to their "unique community health conditions."
The Association says that if action by McMaster or the state legislature is not taken, it is recommending that districts employ mitigation measures that are needed in their communities, "regardless of any potential financial costs."
MORE NEWS: The Orange Peel now requiring masks for all patrons
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.