RUTHERFORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A new 'Stay At Home Order' has been issued for residents of Rutherford County, officials released from the Rutherford County Government Offices.
The order is in effect from 6:00 am on Saturday, March 28th, 2020 and will be in place for three weeks until April 17, 2020 at 6:00 am.
Essential businesses are permitted to stay open during this time. The following can remain open to the public:
- Stores that sell groceries or medicine
- Food cultivation
- Manufacturing, distribution for critical products and industries
- Charitable and social service organizations
- Media
- Gas stations and transportation businesses
- Financial and insurance institutions
More info on the the 'Stay At Home Order' can be found here.
