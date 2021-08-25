TOCCOA, NC (FOX Carolina)- Stephens County Hospital confirmed that it currently cannot offer rapid result COVID-19 testing, according to a post from the hospital's official Facebook account.
The hospital said that COVID-19 results will now take around two to three days for results.
According to Stephens County Hospital, the lack of rapid result testing is part of a nationwide shortage.
The hospital said that it is working to secure more supplies for next week.
