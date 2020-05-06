TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Some homeowners are picking up the pieces after a recent wave of storms hit the Upstate.
While fallen trees and scattered debris are common problems, other damage is not so visible.
The Wood Rescue Team said it’s important to repair water damage brought on by excessive rain, flooding and storms, but with social distancing guidelines keeping people inside their homes and outside guests away, the company had to rethink how to interact with customers.
"I'm trying to make sure my staff is in a safe place that they don’t have to worry about going into somebody else’s home and then conversely, I don’t want people to have to worry about who am I bringing into my home," owner of Wood Rescue Team, Jonathan Linn said.
The owner came up with a solution to follow social distancing, so his employees can interact with customers without ever coming face-to-face.
"We take a camera and you use your phone or a tablet and we’re having a conversation the entire time so we can show you exactly what’s going on," Linn said, "We can show you where the problems are and how we’re going to address them."
The company also sterilizes each job site with a disinfecting fogging solution for use against COVID-19.
