COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The University of South Carolina announced Saturday that a student living in a residence hall on their Columbia campus has tested positive for coronavirus.
University officials say they were made aware of the case on March 20. The residence hall is located on the Columbia campus. Officials followed DHEC procedures and placed that student and 17 others who were living in the building, in quarantine.
The students are among those who applied for and received special permission to remain on campus despite its closure. University staff will be providing them meals and helping with both academic and emergency health needs, should they arise.
They are working with health officials to contact anyone who may have come into contact with the student.
As of March 21, the university says they have 11 additional students and one faculty member - all residing either in other states, or off-campus - who have tested positive for coronavirus.
"As Gamecocks, we make a pledge to demonstrate concern for others as part of our Carolinian Creed," the university said in a press release. "Now more than ever, we must rise to meet that aspiration by following the guidance of health professionals, despite any personal inconveniences it may create."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.