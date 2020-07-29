GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lot has been said about what should happen with school for the 2020-21 year. Often times, the loudest voices overshadow the smaller voices, but not in this story.
I wanted to give students a chance to express their concerns and say how they feel about the upcoming school year. After speaking with one rising senior, it’s clear he’s ready for the grand finale.
“I’ll be going in as the senior class president, I’m a three sport athlete,” said Bryson McLees.
He’s on vacation with his family right now but has a lot to look forward to. Bryson is a member of the football, baseball, and wrestling teams at Travelers Rest High School.
For the past 12 years, school has been a major part of his life, but having to make the switch to virtual learning was exactly the best fit.
“Most of your time’s at school. It’s extremely different... you don’t get to see your friends, especially the three months we didn’t have school. It didn’t feel right,” he said.
So, I asked him flat-out if he wanted to go back into the classroom or continue online.
“I would be in school five days a week,” he said.
A lot of responsibility came along with the virtual transition for last school year. Bryson has three siblings. Twins rising to the sixth grade and another rising to 9th grade that also lives with autism. In some ways, he became their teacher while working to keep up with his own studies.
“You know, my parents are off at work, my siblings are dependent on me... especially the autistic one,” he said.
Hearing how students feel in this pandemic is important. Although school officials have the final say, students’ opinions deserve the right to be heard.
“I’ll be 18, I’ll be able to have a voice in the presidential election,” Bryson said.
His mother, Jaime McLees says it’s unfortunate this topic has taken on a political debate for some. However, dialogue with children is important to have as it relates to the decisions made surrounding school and the coronavirus.
“But we talk daily, all four of my children desperately want to go back to school,” Jaime said.
