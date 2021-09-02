OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – There will soon be consequences for students who don’t wear a mask on school busses in Oconee County, according to the School District of Oconee County.
These disciplinary consequences will begin Tuesday, Sept. 7 for students who choose not to wear a mask on school buses, according to the district.
Consequences for not wearing a mask will be:
- 1st time: Students will receive a warning
- 2nd time: A phone call will be made to the parent to explain the situation and the consequences if they continue to not wear a mask
- 3rd time: Students will be suspended from the bus for one day
Each additional refusal will increase the number of days the student is suspended from the bus, according to the district.
It’s also possible that repeated refusals to wear a mask may mean students will be suspended form the bus the remainder of the school bus.
The district said they are citing the Center of Disease Control’s order requiring masks on all forms of public transportation as a reason for the consequences:
"To facilitate adherence to the CDC Order, the SCDE will equip all state-owned school buses with an adequate supply of face coverings that meet CDC Order requirements. If a student boards a bus without a face covering, bus drivers should offer the student a face covering. School districts shall implement disciplinary measures designed to enforce this requirement, including, but not limited to suspending a student from riding a bus. However, no student should be placed in an unsafe situation as a result of attempting to board a bus without a face covering."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.