As summer creeps closer, many parents are facing a tough question of "Where do I put my kid?"
COVID-19 has made arrangements more challenging with many summer camps temporarily closing their doors. Now, many are searching for Plan B.
For those who remain open like The Y in Greenville and the SC Children's Theatre, they say they'll have to get creative, while adhering to health guidelines.
"Being a working parent, thinking about the fact that summer camp might not happen, was actually giving me more anxiety than what was going on with the virus," Amanda Long, mother, said.
Long is excited her kids will be attending the Y this summer and the facility says safety is their top priority.
The SC Children's Theater will be using temperature checks on all campers before they are allowed into the building. Traysie Amick with the theatre says their new large space in downtown Greenville can accommodate many people, while still following spacing rules.
"Anytime a group leaves in area be it the bathroom, the lobby, or the classroom - it will immediately get sanitized," Amick said.
Julie Hollister loves her campers at The Y as she serves as the Associate Director of Youth and Human Services. She explains they're having to make adjustments this year; some examples being little to no field trips and no swimming.
“To be able to see them really learn, grow and try and achieve those goals is magical and that’s what me come back every day," Hollister said.
"Bringing outdoor activities like balloon toss, sprinklers or things like that to try and get the fun while keeping the water activities aspect," Hollister said.
The Greenville Upstate region of the Y serves 12,000 kids in summer day camps and they are looking forward to not only having fun with campers, but helping working parents. They are still looking into their max capacity numbers for the camp.
Some school districts said their camps will not resume until July, if at all if this summer.
