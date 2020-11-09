(AP)-Pfizer's surprising news that its COVID-19 vaccine might offer more protection than anticipated is raising questions about exactly how the different shots will make it to market. Pfizer and the maker of the other leading U.S. vaccine candidate have been cautioning for weeks that the earliest they could seek regulatory approval for wider use of their shots would be late November. Science moves at its own pace. COVID-19 vaccines worldwide are being developed at record speeds in hope of ending the pandemic. And when they're ready for prime time depends on a long list of research steps including how many study volunteers wind up getting the coronavirus.
MORE NEWS: Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Shares Rare Childhood Photo of the Late Royal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.