(AP) - Texas has become the first state with more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and California is nearing that mark as a surge of infections engulfs the country from coast to coast.
Across the U.S., over 10.3 million cases have been recorded.
Cases per day are now on the rise in 49 states, and deaths per day are climbing in 39.
A month ago, the U.S. was experiencing about 730 COVID-19 deaths a day. Now that's up to 970 deaths a day.
