FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2020, file photo, Rachel Arden instructs a student on how to self-administer a rapid COVID-19 test at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. The U.S. has recorded about 10.3 million confirmed infections, with new cases soaring to all-time highs of well over 120,000 per day over the past week. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)