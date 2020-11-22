NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — As the Thanksgiving week begins, South Carolina's chief medical school is joining with the Charleston airport to give free COVID-19 tests.
The testing site will be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the fourth floor of the daily parking garage at the Charleston International Airport.
Officials said they aren't giving rapid result tests, so people shouldn't get tested the day they plan to fly out of the airport.
The results will take a day or two.
Health officials say hundreds of other testing sites will be open this week across the state.
South Carolina is seeing new cases at a rate unseen since the nation-leading summer surge.
