GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- An Upstate blood bank is helping supply a possible treatment for the coronavirus, but they need plasma donations from virus survivors to make it possible.
It’s part of the new COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma program.
The FDA says it’s possible the plasma from someone who has recovered from the virus could help ease a sick patient's symptoms. However, they haven't officially approved the treatment.
Current donations could go to clinical testing or to individuals willing to accept the experimental treatment.
To qualify a donor must provide a documentation proving they tested positive for the virus and they need to have been symptom free for at least 28 days.
“This is part of a research program to see if there are antibodies in the plasma to help those critically ill patients," said Heather Moulder, a spokesperson for The Blood Connection. "We are looking for those volunteers to come forward and make an appointment with us.”
If you qualify, you can call (864)751-1168 to schedule an appointment. For more information, click here.
