GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The Blood Connection is calling on COVID-19 survivors to make a donation. They say it could save lives.
It's part of the new "Turn Positive into a Positive" campaign, which asks people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate the plasma so it can be used to treat people currently battling the virus.
Lt. Governor Pamela Evette is kicking off the campaign in Greenville this morning by making her own donation. She tested positive of COVID-19 last month.
Doctors say treating coronavirus patients with a survivor's plasma can lessen symptoms and shorten the span of the virus.
To donate, you must have proof of a positive COVID-19 test and be symptom free for 14 days.
Donations can be made at Blood Connection donation centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.