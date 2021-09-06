GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The CDC is asking people who went out of town for the long weekend to get tested as soon as they get back in town, especially if they are unvaccinated.
This comes as South Carolina is already seeing a major increase in the demand for testing.
In August, more than 1 million tests were done, according to DHEC. That's up from about 347,000 total tests in July.
DHEC is also reporting a higher percentage of tests coming back as positive. Last month, it was 14.2%. In July it was 9%. Back in June, just 2.2%.
If you are looking to get tested the following sites are open today:
- AFC Urgent Care Bon Secours - Augusta Road
- AFC Urgent Care Bon Secours - Cherrydale
- AFC Urgent Care Bon Secours - Greer
- AFC Urgent Care Bon Secours - Haywood Road
- AFC Urgent Care Bon Secours - Pelham Road
- AFC Urgent Care Bon Secours - Simpsonville
- AFC Urgent Care Bon Secours - Wade Hampton
- AFC Urgent Care Bon Secours - Woodruff Road
- ARCpoint Labs - Greenville
- Assure Laboratories - Assure Laboratories
- CVS Pharmacy - Greenville (2100 Augusta Street)
- CVS Pharmacy - Greenville (2210 Laurens Road)
- CVS Pharmacy - Greenville (35 S. Main Street)
- CVS Pharmacy - Greenville (3901 Pelham Road)
- CVS Pharmacy - Greenville (4102 Old Buncombe Road)
- CVS Pharmacy - Greenville (1141 State Park Road)
- CVS Pharmacy - Greenville (3300 Wade Hampton Boulevard)
- CVS Pharmacy - Simpsonville (401 SE Main Street)
- CVS Pharmacy - Simpsonville (914 W Georgia Road)
- CVS Pharmacy - Taylors (6160 Wade Hampton Boulevard)
- DHEC-RRT - Greenville Tech Barton Campus
- DHEC-Tour Health - University Center of Greenville McAlister Square
- Doctors Care Urgent Care - Mauldin
- Pharmacy Innovations
- Premier Medical Laboratory Services
- Scalpel Solutions Inc.
- UMedMarket
For more information go to DHEC's testing site page here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.