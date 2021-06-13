GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - We are following the Vice President all day during her trip to Greenville, SC, follow along for the latest updates on her visit.
At 10:05 a.m., the Vice President traveled to Greenville, SC. Officials say she departed from Joint Base Andrews and arrived at Greenville-Spartanburg International.
At around noon, the Vice President delivered remarks at a COVID-19 vaccination mobilization event at the Phillis Wheatley Community Center, according to officials. In addition to the Vice President, Brenda Murphy, Reverend J.M. Flemming and Dr. Linda Bell spoke at the event.
The Vice President's full speech can be found below:
Robert Morris, of Aiken, introduced the Vice President. He's the president of the NAACP South Carolina Youth and College Division. Morris says he only had days to prepare.
"When I was told that I'll be introducing the Vice President, I was excited, nervous, anxious—all of the above, but, overall, the dominant emotion is excitement," Morris said.
The Greenville Chapter of the NAACP confirmed earlier that Vice President Kamala Harris would visit the Phillis Wheatley Community Center during her visit to Greenville in order to promote COVID-19 vaccines.
Flemming explained why he believes the V.P. chose Greenville as her stop.
"If you're going to address where the problems are, you have to come to Greenville. Greenville has less than 38.8 percent of the folks vaccinated. So, we know that there's 62 percent of the people that are not vaccinated here in Greenville County. And so, we're honored that she would be here to encourage people to come out and have the vaccine, take the shot," Flemming said.
Flemming dispelled some of the misinformation about the vaccine during his speech. For example, he brought up some of the apprehension from Black people about the vaccine due to the Tuskegee experiment involving 600 Black men without their consent. He explained that this is 2021, and this is not Tuskegee. Flemming also says African Americans are dying at a higher rate than other ethnicities, so he's hoping Harris's visit encourages more people to get the shot.
"Listen, I'm bursting right now with gratitude with her coming to Greenville for this kick-off," Flemming continues, "Just gravy for us. We're honored for her to be here."
The Greenville NACCP says that its vaccine clinic at the community center will last from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The release says that $10.00 Wal-Mart gas or cash cards will be given to the first 50 vaccinated people at the clinic.
"We want to see the floodgates open up and people come rushing in to have these vaccines," Flemming said, "We want to have more folks than we can give it to at this event."
Courtney McClain, of Spartanburg, was also in the audience at the Phyllis Wheatley Center. She says she was inspired by Harris and has volunteered for her campaign in the past. McClain says she plans to run for office in the future.
"With her coming, that might also push Black women to get vaccinated as well and other minorities; because I think that it's very important for us to get vaccinated—especially with, how earlier in the vaccination season, how they were saying we were more at risk. So, I think that with her being here, her representing us, and as well as other people who aren't POCs that it will be an encouragement that the vaccine is safe," McClain said.
McClain says she feels most people think the vaccine is not safe or will give them adverse effects and believes Harris' visit will clear that up.
"The Upstate in a way is the part of South Carolina that needs the most pushing," McClain said.
Eddie Parks, of Spartanburg, was also in the audience. He thinks some of the hesitation from African Americans comes from misinformation.
"Well, first of all, we need to give them the correct information. The data that proves the vaccine is safe and effective," Parks said.
Parks hopes some people changed their mind.
The Vice President also toured a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Caine Halter Family YMCA at around 1:15 p.m.
Vice President Harris attended a a meeting on voting rights during her visit to Greenville, according to a release from the office of the Vice President.
The meeting was also attended by Suliman Ahmad of the South Carolina Justice Project, Elias Valentin II, a voting rights advocate, and Reverend Telley Lynnette Gadson of the Saint Mark United Baptist Church, according to the release.
Vice President Harris' office says that the group discussed how advocates are registering people to vote and how to strengthen election infrastructure along with expanding voting rights through legislation.
The meeting was the first meeting that the Vice President has held "on the ground" on the issue of voting rights, according to a release from her office.
The Vice President departed from Greenville shortly after the meeting.
