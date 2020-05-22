GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With more entertainment venues re-opening across South Carolina, the Greenville Zoo will soon be among those businesses re-opening.
According to their website, the zoo will re-open first to members from May 29 through May 31. The general public will then be able to visit starting June 8. However, you won't be able to simply arrive and enter.
The zoo will only sell a limited amount of tickets each day, and will only be available for purchase online. You must also make a reservation for an entry time when you purchase your ticket, and you can only buy or reserve up to seven tickets at a time.
Masks are encouraged for guests age 3 and up, and you can also purchase a mask at the ticket booth if need be. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
Visitors will notice the zoo will be one-directional, and interior exhibits, water fountains, and playgrounds will remain closed.
The gift shop will be open with limited capacity and an arm pull for touch-free entry. "Hoof prints" on the floor will guide guests to the register and through the store.
Restrooms will also be open with foot pedals for hands-free entry, alond with concessions and drink machines. You can bring your own food to enjoy at socially-distanced picnic tables.
All zoo staff will follow the CDC recommended guidelines, including daily temperature screenings, the use of facemasks, frequent handwashing and social distancing. We encourage you to follow these same guidelines. Please stay home if you’re sick.
High-touch surfaces will be sanitized frequently and hand-sanitizing stations will be located throughout the zoo. Visual markers, protective barriers and capacity limits will also be in place.
