BOSTON — The U.S. has set another record for daily number of coronavirus cases.
The country reported more than 126,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University.
It marked the fourth day in a row that new cases topped more than 100,000 as the country has broken its own record for daily cases with nearly every passing day this week.
The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. rose over the past two weeks from more than 64,000 on Oct. 24 to nearly 104,000 on Nov. 7, according to the university's data.
The virus death toll is also rising in the country.
The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths rose over the past two weeks from 801 on Oct. 24 to 930 on Nov. 7, the university said.
There have been more than 9.8 million cases and more than 237,000 deaths from the virus in the U.S. since the pandemic started.
Globally, there have been nearly 50 million positive cases and more than 1.2 million deaths from COVID-19.
___
