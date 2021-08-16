ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Orange Peel announced that masks will be required to be worn at all times at the popular venue, according to an announcement on its website.
The venue says that patrons must also require either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a lab conducted negative virus test that was received 48 hours prior to entry. Those who have previously had COVID-19 will still have to provide a negative test, according to the announcement.
The Orange Peel says that its mask requirement falls in line with the Buncombe County mask mandate that requires masks to be worn at all public indoor spaces beginning Tuesday.
Patrons can remove their mask to sip their drink, but the mask must be replaced after doing so, according to the announcement.
If patrons do not have their vaccination card, they may present a photo of it on their smart phone before entering, according to the Orange Peel.
The venue says that those who do not wish to wear a mask can ask for a refund or credit for a future show by emailing them at info@theorangepeel.net.
