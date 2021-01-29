GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools Director of Media Relations Tim Waller confirmed that a teacher at Hillcrest High School tested positive for COVID-19 and that school officials failed to initially notify the parents of the students in that class.
"The school did drop the ball and failed to notify parents in that class," Waller said of the incident.
Waller said that contact tracing was conducted and it was determined that no one came into contact with the teacher. The teacher wore a face shield at all times and students were masked as well.
According to Waller, GCS schools usually notifies students and parents immediately but that did no happen in this case. The parents have since been notified, Waller says.
The district's policy on notification of COVID-19 cases can be found here.
MORE NEWS: Judge likely to extend hold on Biden's deportation pause until late February
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.