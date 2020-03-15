RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there are now 32 cases of coronavirus within the state.
The number rose from 23 reported cases on Saturday, March 14, per the NCDHHS's website. Here's a break down of where every case of COVID-19 has been reported in the state as of 11:30 a.m., March 15:
- Wake County: 14
- Mecklenburg County: 4
- Johnston County: 2
- Harnett County: 2
- Forsyth County: 2
- Watauga County: 1
- Wayne County: 1
- Cabarrus County: 1
- Chatham County: 1
- Craven County: 1
- Brunswick County: 1
- Onslow County: 1
- Durham County:1
On March 10, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency. Four days later, he announced a new executive order Saturday that shuts down all K-12 schools for two weeks and enforces bans on gatherings of more than 100 people.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we continue to monitor the cases in our areas.
