COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday that the state's cases of coronavirus have risen to nearly 2,500 with over 50 people having passed away from the virus.
They are investigating an additional 187 cases, which brings South Carolina's total COVID-19 cases to 2,417. Three more individuals sadly succumbed to the virus, bringing the death toll to 51.
DHEC says the new cases were identified in the following counties:
- Aiken (1)
- Anderson (3)
- Bamberg (1)
- Beaufort (6)
- Berkeley (3)
- Charleston (5)
- Chester (1)
- Chesterfield (1)
- Clarendon (10)
- Darlington (2)
- Fairfield (1)
- Florence (6)
- Georgetown (1),
- Greenville (10)
- Greenwood (1)
- Hampton (1)
- Horry (15)
- Jasper (1)
- Kershaw (7)
- Lancaster (3)
- Lee (1)
- Lexington (6)
- Marion (1)
- Marlboro (2)
- Oconee (1)
- Orangeburg (2)
- Pickens (1)
- Richland (29)
- Saluda (1)
- Spartanburg (32)
- Sumter (15)
- Union (3)
- Williamsburg (1)
- York (13)
Abbeville and Dorchester each lost a case because DHEC says it was found some individuals were of other counties.
DHEC says that as of April 6, the state's health lab has conducted a total of 23,680 COVID-19 tests.
For more on South Carolina's work to curb the spread of coronavirus, as well as updated numbers from DHEC, click here.
