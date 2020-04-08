COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday that the state's cases of coronavirus have surpassed 2,500 with over 60 people having passed away from the virus.
As of April 8, DHEC is investigating an additional 139 cases, which brings South Carolina's total COVID-19 cases to 2,552. Twelve more individuals sadly succumbed to the virus, bringing the death toll to 63.
DHEC says ten elderly people and two middle-aged individuals fell victim to the virus. Those middle-aged individuals were from Clarendon and Richland counties.
The elderly patients were from the following counties:
- Horry (1)
- Kershaw (1)
- Laurens (1)
- McCormick (1)
- Newberry (1)
- Richland (2)
- Spartanburg (3)
As of April 7, DHEC says they've conducted a total of 24,634 COVID-19 tests at their state laboratories.
Wednesday's newest cases were identified in the following counties:
- Abbeville (1)
- Aiken (4)
- Anderson (10)
- Beaufort (5)
- Berkeley (1)
- Charleston (3)
- Chester (1)
- Chesterfield (4)
- Clarendon (4)
- Colleton (2)
- Dorchester (3)
- Florence (2)
- Georgetown (2)
- Greenville (9)
- Greenwood (2)
- Horry (7)
- Kershaw (6)
- Lancaster (2)
- Laurens (2)
- Lee (3)
- Marlboro (2)
- Newberry (2)
- Oconee (2)
- Orangeburg (1)
- Richland (32)
- Spartanburg (6)
- Sumter (12)
- Union (1)
- Williamsburg (1)
- York (7)
For more on South Carolina's work to curb the spread of coronavirus, as well as updated numbers from DHEC, click here.
MORE NEWS:
North Carolina health officials now reporting 3,221 coronavirus cases in 90 counties
S.C. DHEC estimates over 13,000 cases of undocumented coronavirus in the state
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.